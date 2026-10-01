Following the successful trailer launch of Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Maddock Films drops the music video of ‘Mere Rehte’, a stirring track by Vishal Mishra, presented by T-Series. The song captures the deeply personal emotion behind loving one’s country; a love that gives one the courage to stand as its shield against any threat. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song becomes a powerful promise to protect the nation, no matter what stands in the way.

Maddock Films drops the music video of ‘Mere Rehte’ from Prahaar in Vishal Mishra’s deep voice, watch

The music video brings the song’s emotion to life through powerful visuals from 26/11 and our Mumbai that witnessed the terror attacks first-hand. It takes viewers back to the people, places and moments that became part of the city’s collective memory, while introducing the man who chose to fight what came next through India’s justice system. The visuals capture the weight of that night and the battle that followed, offering a stirring glimpse into the world of Prahaar and Ujjwal Nikam’s pursuit of justice.

At the heart of ‘Mere Rehte’ is the idea of a man becoming a shield for the country he loved - not as a soldier or a cop, but as a lawyer. Ujjwal Nikam’s weapon was the law, and Vishal Mishra’s ‘Mere Rehte’ becomes an anthem for that fight, capturing the courage, conviction and sense of responsibility at the heart of Prahaar. The music video brings the emotion of the song into the visual world of Prahaar, offering a glimpse into the film’s characters and the larger stakes of the story. Through its visuals, the video complements the song’s central idea of courage, duty and protection, while giving audiences another glimpse into the world of Ujjwal Nikam.

Speaking about the track, Vishal Mishra said, “26/11 is very close to all our hearts, especially because Mumbai is our lifeline. When I heard the vision behind ‘Mere Rehte’, I knew it would come very naturally to me. My love for the country runs very deep, and a huge part of my heart belongs to powerful music like this, which fills our hearts with pride and patriotism instantly. The spirit of Prahaar is rooted in courage, duty and standing up for the country, and ‘Mere Rehte’ carries that same thought - that as long as we stand, nothing can reach our nation.”

The song also complements the larger emotional world of Prahaar, a story rooted in courage, duty and the pursuit of justice. While the film explores the life and convictions of celebrated prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, ‘Mere Rehte’ taps into the larger sentiment of standing up for the country and protecting what matters most.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is directed by Avinash Arun. The film releases in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Who is Lalit Prabhakar? Meet the National Award-winning actor playing Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar

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