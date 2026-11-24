The actor’s latest purchase is the high-performance V8-powered flagship model, with its on-road price in Mumbai estimated at around Rs. 3.04 crore.

Shahid Kapoor has added another luxury vehicle to his automobile collection, this time opting for the Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA. The actor’s latest purchase is the high-performance version of the iconic SUV, which comes with an estimated on-road price of around Rs. 3.04 crore in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor adds Rs. 3 crore Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA to his luxury car collection; check out the features of his new SUV

The purchase was shared by Om Lombard, who welcomed Shahid to the Land Rover Defender OCTA club through a social media post featuring pictures of the actor with his new vehicle. The post read, “WELCOME TO THE LAND ROVER DEFENDER OCTA CLUB, @shahidkapoor. From the intensity of Kabir Singh to the precision of Farzi, you bring your own edge to every role. And now you’ve got a machine to match. Quiet confidence. Raw power. And when it’s time to move, all eyes are on you. See you on the road, Shahid. God bless you. Om LOMBARD.”

Shahid has previously been associated with a taste for premium automobiles, and the Defender 110 OCTA adds a powerful SUV to his collection. The model sits at the top of the Defender range and combines off-road capabilities with luxury-focused features. The five-seater SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine, which produces up to 626 hp and 750 Nm of torque. The vehicle is designed to handle demanding terrain while offering the comfort and technology expected of a flagship luxury SUV.

In India, the Defender 110 OCTA is priced at approximately Rs. 2.42 crore to Rs. 2.62 crore ex-showroom, depending on the variant. The on-road price in Mumbai is estimated to be around Rs. 3.04 crore.

The new addition comes as Shahid continues to balance his film commitments with other professional engagements. Over the years, the actor has moved between intense dramas, action-oriented projects and streaming ventures, with performances in films such as Kabir Singh and the series Farzi forming part of his recent screen journey. His latest automobile purchase has now added another talking point for fans following his off-screen interests.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor draws parallels with Farzi’s Sunny as sequel shoot nears completion: “We both started as just a kid off the Mumbai streets”

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