Sharvari wears mother’s heirloom pink Patola saree for Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions; says it feels like being ‘wrapped in her love and blessings’

Actress Sharvari has added a personal touch to her promotional wardrobe for Yeh Prem Mol Liya by reimagining her mother’s treasured pink Patola saree. Sharing pictures of the look on social media, the actress revealed the emotional story behind the heirloom, describing it as a symbol of her mother’s love, pride and blessings.

Sharvari wears mother’s heirloom pink Patola saree for Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions; says it feels like being ‘wrapped in her love and blessings’

The saree holds a special place in Sharvari’s family, having been worn by her mother over the years and associated with several cherished memories. According to the actress, her mother gifted it to her after watching her song ‘Jhumka Patola’ for the first time. The gesture made the outfit particularly meaningful, turning it into more than just another look for a promotional appearance.

Sharvari chose to give the traditional garment a fresh interpretation while retaining its sentimental value. The process also involved looking through old photographs of her mother wearing the saree, allowing the actress to revisit the memories attached to it before presenting the reimagined look.

Sharing the story behind the outfit on Instagram, Sharvari wrote, “When my Aai watched #JhumkaPatola for the first time, I will never forget the love and pride in her eyes. She gave me her beautiful pink Patola saree as a blessing! An heirloom she has adorned over the years and made so many beautiful memories in. Reinventing something so precious to her and wearing it for promotions has been such a special feeling. Going through old pictures of her wearing it and then seeing her reaction to what we created was just priceless. Wearing her saree feels like being wrapped in her love and blessings!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)



The look reflects a personal approach to fashion, with Sharvari choosing to incorporate a family heirloom into her public appearances rather than opting for an entirely new ensemble. By reworking a garment connected to her mother’s memories, the actress has also highlighted how traditional clothing can carry emotional significance across generations.

Sharvari is currently promoting Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the musical romantic family drama marks another Rajshri Productions venture centred on relationships and family values.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Sharvari dances with Madhuri Dixit to Yeh Prem Mol Liya title track; calls the moment with her idol ‘surreal’

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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