EXCLUSIVE: CBFC mutes replaces ‘UP’ with ‘village’ in Nakhrewaalii; ‘Must be some East Delhi b***h’ replaced with ‘Must be some cheap little witch’

The romantic comedy Nakhrewaalii was released today, October 30, in cinemas. Going by its trailer, the film appeared to be a fun-filled family entertainer with a distinct North Indian flavour, which has almost become a genre of its own in Bollywood. Hence, many moviegoers would be surprised to learn that Nakhrewaalii has been awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This is presumably because the film contains certain scenes deemed suitable only for adult audiences.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC mutes replaces ‘UP’ with ‘village’ in Nakhrewaalii; ‘Must be some East Delhi b***h’ replaced with ‘Must be some cheap little witch’

Nakhrewalii was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this week. Despite the adults-only rating, the Examining Committee of the CBFC asked for a few changes. The disclaimer in the beginning was modified. The word 'Maa ki' was muted and the word 'mother' was deleted from the subtitles.

In three places, the CBFC asked for dialogues to be replaced. Accordingly, the dialogue ‘UP mein sab poor hote hai kya Sumit’ was replaced with 'Tumhare yahan sab aise hote hai kya...'. In another dialogue, 'UP' was replaced with 'village'. Lastly, the line 'Must be some East Delhi b***h' was replaced with 'Must be some cheap little witch'.

Once these changes were made, Nakhrewaalii makers were handed over the censor certificate on October 28. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 129.27 minutes. In other words, Nakhrewaalii is 2 hours, 9 minutes and 27 seconds.

Nakhrewaalii stars Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava. It tells the story of a misogynistic young man whose love life takes an unexpected turn when the father of the girl he loves challenges him to secure a government job within a month. When he realizes that his only chance of landing the job is to become a woman, he decides to take the plunge. What follows is a series of hilarious situations, confusion and chaos.

Also Read: Nakhrewaalii Title Song: Makers recreate Kishore Kumar’s classic 1956 track; Aanand L Rai says, “There is so much warmth, mischief and charm in this song”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.