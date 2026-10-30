Ramayana First Look: Rakul Preet Singh drops her look as Surpanakha; actor says playing Ravana’s sister is a “truly special experience”

The makers of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana have unveiled the first look of Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, introducing another significant character from the Indian epic. The newly released poster presents the actor as the Princess of Janasthan, offering audiences a glimpse of her appearance in the ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation.

Ramayana First Look: Rakul Preet Singh drops her look as Surpanakha; actor says playing Ravana’s sister is a “truly special experience”

Sharing the poster, the makers captioned it, “Jansthan ki Rajkumari, Surpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha,” confirming her casting in the role. In the first look, Rakul appears in a royal ensemble featuring intricate detailing, ornate gold jewellery and an elaborate headpiece, reflecting the visual design created for the character.

Speaking about her association with the project, Rakul said, “Being a part of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and playing Surpanakha is a truly special experience for me. She is a character with a significant place in this epic, and exploring her world has been an incredible journey as an actor. To be part of a story that has been cherished across generations and holds such a special place in our culture is a privilege. I’m excited for audiences to see this portrayal and experience the world that Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are bringing to life on such a grand scale.”

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In the Ramayana, Surpanakha is Ravana’s sister, whose encounter with Rama and Lakshman during their exile becomes a pivotal event in the narrative. The episode sets in motion a chain of events that eventually leads to the conflict between Rama and Ravana, making her an important character in the epic’s larger storyline.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Planned as a two-part epic, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release planned. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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