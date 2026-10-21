Security has been tightened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai following fresh developments in the investigation into the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. Additional police personnel have been deployed around the Bandra residence, with heightened patrolling reported in the area after investigators reportedly learnt that Salman may have been the original target of the alleged plot.

Security beefed up outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment after Tiger Shroff firing incident

The development comes days after three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18. Tiger escaped unharmed, while his driver and a passerby were injured in the incident. Seven rounds were reportedly fired at the actor’s vehicle.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Security beefed up outside Galaxy Apartment, actor Salman Khan's house, after attack on Tiger Shroff. #TigerShroffAttack #SalmanKhan #MumbaiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/FukCn4pd5w — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

Why has security been increased outside Salman Khan’s home?

The latest security measures follow reports citing investigation sources that the accused had allegedly conducted a recce of Salman’s Galaxy Apartments before the attack on Tiger. According to these reports, the alleged attackers considered Salman their initial target but abandoned the plan after finding the security around his residence difficult to breach.

Following these reported revelations, additional police personnel and vehicles have been deployed around Galaxy Apartments. Reports have also mentioned armed personnel and officers wearing bulletproof jackets outside the residence.

However, the claim that Salman was the target has not been publicly confirmed in the statement by DCP (Special Cell) Praveen Tripathi that addressed the role of the four people arrested for allegedly supplying weapons.

Police official says no other celebrity target emerged during interrogation

When asked specifically whether any other celebrity had been targeted by the accused, Tripathi said the interrogation of the four people did not reveal such information. “Nothing of that sort emerged during our interrogation, as these individuals were merely part of the weapon supply network. Their knowledge was limited strictly to where to procure the weapons and where to deliver them,” he said.

Reports citing investigation sources have claimed that the accused moved around Mumbai posing as ordinary visitors and conducted reconnaissance at locations associated with several celebrities. The names mentioned in these reports include Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, apart from Salman.

Also Read: Were Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar on the target list? Police official CLARIFIES after Tiger Shroff firing incident

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