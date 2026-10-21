Yoodlee Films has released the trailer of its upcoming comedy Party Animals, starring Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar. Blending absurd humour, internet culture and a series of increasingly chaotic situations, the film promises a comedy driven by friendship, impulsive decisions and a night that spirals out of control. Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Viraj Ghelani and Arjun Tanwar starrer Party Animals trailer out ahead of November 20 release

Set on New Year’s Eve, the trailer follows a group of friends whose reunion quickly turns into an unpredictable series of events. Featuring cops, goons, a party bus, romantic complications, petty fights and even a drunk horse, the film builds its comedy around a string of mishaps. Every attempt by the characters to resolve one problem only leads to another, setting the stage for a night filled with confusion and questionable decisions.

The trailer has also generated conversations online, with viewers reacting to its unconventional humour and chaotic storytelling. One user quipped, “This looks like the group chat got a production budget,” while another exclaimed, “I don’t know what I just watched, but I need the full story immediately.” Drawing from internet culture, Party Animals appears to embrace the absurdity of its situations, using the characters’ misadventures as the basis for its comedy.

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Beyond the humour, the film explores contemporary friendships, the fear of missing out (FOMO), the confusion of growing up and the confidence with which a seemingly bad idea can turn into an elaborate plan late at night. Bringing the format of Hollywood ensemble comedies into an Indian setting, the film centres on one night that takes increasingly unexpected turns.

Speaking about the film, Viraj Ghelani says, “Party Animals is the kind of madness that’s hard to explain but a whole lot of fun to experience, especially with your gang of friends. From the music and the madness to the moments of pure unfiltered masti, the film celebrates that crazy energy, unbreakable bhaichara and collective bad decisions that make for the best stories. I had a blast being part of this chaos, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it together on the big screen.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, Saregama India Ltd., adds, “With Party Animals, we wanted to create a comedy that embraces its own madness and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s bold, irreverent and best enjoyed with your gang, where every terrible decision becomes a story worth telling.”

Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films, Party Animals features Viraj Ghelani as Mann Patel and Arjun Tanwar as Armaan Khanna. The ensemble cast also includes Pragati Nagpal, Naqiyah Haji, Alam Khan, Saqib Ayub, Kamlesh Sawant, Anil Charanjeett, Aaron Koul, Vijay Patkar and Manoj Joshi. The film is written by Ali Haji, Khush Mullick and Veer Panchal.

With its focus on friendship, impulsive choices and escalating chaos, Party Animals brings a group of friends together for a night that promises to be anything but predictable. The film releases in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Also Read : Party Animals: Viraj Ghelani starrer promises a New Year’s Eve disaster as Yoodlee Films announces November 20 release



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