Ram Gopal Varma's Police Company has started filming, but not without an interruption. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the production was halted for two hours on the first day of shooting on Monday following an intervention by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the director's previous pending dues. The shooting resumed only after outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 1.32 crore were cleared.

SCOOP: Police Company shoot halted for 2 hours on Day 1 after FWICE intervention over RGV’s pending dues

“RGV owed over Rs. 1 crore to technicians and workers who worked on his Nagarjuna-starrer 2018 Telugu action film Officer. FWICE has been pursuing the matter with the filmmaker since 2017, yet the dues remained unpaid. When Varma started shooting for his new film on Monday, representatives of FWICE arrived on the sets, suspended the shoot, and insisted that the long-pending amounts be settled before production could continue,” a source close to the project told us.

According to sources, FWICE had reached out to the film's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Parag Sanghvi, soon after Varma announced the film last week. The federation issued a formal letter seeking clearance of the filmmaker's outstanding dues to the workers before the start of shooting. The producers had also agreed to a settlement, but the payment had not been processed by Monday, prompting FWICE to intervene on the sets. Following the intervention, the dues were cleared within hours, resolving what had been a nearly decade-long dispute between Varma and FWICE.

The shooting was impacted for only two hours, after which filming proceeded without further delay. Production is now progressing as planned and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The action thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Fardeen Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal and Makarand Deshpande. As recently revealed by Bollywood Hungama, Police Company is being made in two parts, with plans to shoot both instalments back-to-back and release them a few months apart in 2027.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company to be made in two parts; shooting begins today

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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