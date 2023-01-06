Just this week, the teaser of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi was released giving the audience a peak into what to expect from the actor’s OTT debut. While a lot is being said about the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show, Bollywood Hungama has heard that it has caused trouble in paradise. If what we hear is true, then apparently a major creative rift has developed between Shahid Kapoor and the show directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. As per our sources, the cause behind this rift is the apparent focus on Vijay Sethupathi and the character he plays that has irked Shahid.

Revealing details, a source close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama, “Shahid Kapoor plays the main lead in the series and the entire series will be sold on his name. However, the focus being paid to Vijay Sethupathi and his character has rubbed Shahid the wrong way. He is unhappy with the amount of attention and emphasis that Vijay’s character is receiving and has demanded to see the cuts of all promotional material before it is released. This is not gone down too well with the director duo, who have tried to resolve the matter amicably. However, the issues seem to be deepening as the series comes up for release”.

While currently there seems to be no common ground between Shahid and the directors, the streaming platform apparently has also stepped in to resolve issues.

As for the series itself, Farzi is expected to be a fast-paced edgy thriller that revolves around an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menace. Slated to release later this year, Farzi also features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

