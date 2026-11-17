Usually, the first couple of weeks of the year are muted in terms of theatrical business. However, 2027 is expected to be an exception. The year will begin with a bang with Golmaal 5, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, thanks to the tremendous popularity of the previous instalments. With less than two months to go for its January 8 release, some of the biggest distributors in the industry are already competing with one another to secure its all-India distribution rights.

EXCLUSIVE: Golmaal 5 sparks MASSIVE bidding war! Distributors ready to shell out OVER Rs. 100 crores for Ajay Devgn-Akshay Kumar starrer’s all-India rights

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Some of the most prominent distributors, like PVR INOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar, Panorama Studios, Jio Studios, etc., are trying to secure Golmaal 5's distribution rights. Ananya Birla's Birla Studios has also ventured into film distribution and is very much in the race. In fact, it has also placed a bid for the film.”

The source continued, “All these distribution companies are willing to pay more than Rs. 100 crores for the all-India rights, in line with the performance of the previous films, which were huge successes, though not quite in the all-time blockbuster league. Nevertheless, Golmaal continues to remain hugely popular among audiences across the country.”

The first Golmaal film was released on July 14, 2006, while Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017) were all released during Diwali. The festive release proved to be a huge advantage for the second, third and fourth instalments. Golmaal collected Rs. 29.33 crores while Golmaal Returns earned Rs. 51.12 crores. Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again accumulated Rs. 106.34 crores and Rs. 205.69 crores respectively. The first two installments were produced by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision.

Golmaal 5 will be only the second film in the franchise to release outside the Diwali period, and it remains to be seen how it fares at the box office. However, if the response from distributors is anything to go by, the film, as they say in distribution circles, is 'garam'. The source added, “There's no doubt that the fifth part will take a huge opening and also sustain at the box office. That's why there's so much excitement among distributors.”

The source further revealed, “Rohit Shetty, along with Authum Studios and Katha Entertainment Studios (Shibasish Sarkar), will take the final call on who gets the rights. They are naturally thrilled with the response from distributors. They want to opt for a distributor who would charge a lower distribution commission and, at the same time, ensure the best possible and widest release for Golmaal 5. After all, a film of this scale deserves nothing less. Fingers crossed, and let's see who emerges victorious.”

The source added, “A similar response has also been received from overseas distributors. Even on this front, Rohit Shetty and his core team will carefully evaluate the offers before taking a final decision.”

Golmaal 5 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. Interestingly, Sharman Joshi is returning to the franchise after 21 years. He was a part of the first film, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), but was absent from the subsequent instalments. Another major attraction this time is Akshay Kumar. His bald look in the film has already generated considerable excitement among audiences.

Also Read: Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty plans two-song shoot with entire ensemble in December

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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