The actor addressed complaints about the trailer’s runtime and claims that it revealed too much of the storyline, asking audiences to wait until the film’s December 4 release.

Salman Khan has responded to the criticism surrounding the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. During a promotional interaction at an ABP India event, the actor addressed social media users who felt that the nearly five-minute trailer was too long and had revealed much of the film’s storyline. Dismissing the suggestion that the promotional video had given away the entire narrative, Khan urged viewers to reserve their judgement until they watch the film in theatres.

Salman Khan responds to Maatrubhumi trailer criticism; tells audience not to judge the film by its five-minute trailer

Since the trailer was released earlier this month, its runtime and the amount of story it appeared to reveal have become talking points among a section of social media users. Responding to the comments with his trademark humour, Salman said that the complete film would be available for audiences to watch on December 4.

Addressing the criticism, he said, “Trailer bahut lamba hai.. poori picture dikha di. Nahi Bhai, Poori picture main aapko dikhaunga December 4 ko. Kya bolte hai – Never judge a book by its cover. Aapne cover se hi book ko judge kar liya. Ab jab yeh ulta padega tabhi kya hoga (The trailer is too long... they have shown the entire film. No brother, I will show you the entire film on December 4. What do they say – Never judge a book by its cover. You have already judged the book by its cover itself. Now, what will happen when this backfires)?”

The actor also took a playful dig at those who had repeatedly watched the trailer to analyse its scenes and identify details about the plot. Suggesting that the full-length film would give them considerably more to discuss, he added, “Aapko paanch minute ke trailer mein, itne baar dekh ke, itne saare points nikaalne pade, ab dhai ghante ke film mein kitne baar dekhoge picture aap (In a five-minute trailer, after watching it so many times, you had to pick out so many points; now in a two-and-a-half-hour film, how many times will you watch the movie)...”

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is a war drama featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh together for the first time. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

Also Read: Salman Khan confirms Dabangg sequel is in the works, rules out Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: “I don’t think it is possible”

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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