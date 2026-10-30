Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite on screen in Khalnayak Returns? Here’s what we know

Salman Khan could reunite with Sanjay Dutt on screen in Khalnayak Returns, the sequel to the 1993 film Khalnayak. According to a report by Mid-Day, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and the writing team are developing a police officer's character with Salman in mind. However, the actor's involvement has not been confirmed, as the film is still in the scripting stage.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to reunite on screen in Khalnayak Returns? Here’s what we know

The original Khalnayak, directed by Subhash Ghai, starred Sanjay Dutt as Ballu, with Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles. The film went on to become a cult classic, and its sequel is currently being developed with Sanjay Dutt expected to return to the story.

Salman Khan reportedly being considered for a pivotal role

According to sources quoted by Mid-Day, Ghai has been working with the writing team on a character specifically envisioned for Salman. The role is reportedly that of a helpful police officer who becomes an important part of the narrative and supports Sanjay Dutt's character.

An insider told the publication, “The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed.”

While the possibility of the two actors sharing screen space has generated interest, Salman's casting remains unconfirmed. The makers are expected to take a final call once the screenplay is ready.

What Subhash Ghai said about Salman's casting

Reacting to the reports, Subhash Ghai told Mid-Day that it was too early to comment on the casting. He said, “It's too early to say anything. The scripting is still on, and once we have a complete script, we will know where we stand.”

If Salman joins the project, Khalnayak Returns will mark his second collaboration with Ghai after the 2008 film Yuvvraaj.

Also Read: Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for Sanjay Dutt; calls him ‘mera bada bhai’ in emotional note

More Pages: Khalnayak Returns Box Office Collection

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