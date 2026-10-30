The 2026 IIFA Awards saw Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerge as the biggest winner of the evening, taking home the maximum number of awards. The film won several major honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor for Ranveer Singh.
IIFA 2026 Winners: Dhurandhar dominates with Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor; The Ba***ds of Bollywood wins Best Web Series
Aditya Dhar also received the Best Story, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues awards for Dhurandhar, making it a particularly successful outing for the filmmaker at the awards ceremony. The film's multiple wins underline its strong showing across the major categories.
Aneet Padda won the Best Actress award for her performance in Saiyaara. The actress thus took home one of the prominent acting honours at the 2026 ceremony.
In the digital awards category, The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the winner of Best Web Series. The series also brought recognition to Aryan Khan, who won Best Director for his work on the show.
With Dhurandhar leading the winners' tally, the 2026 IIFA Awards recognised achievements across theatrical cinema as well as the digital entertainment space. While Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh were among the biggest winners in the film categories, Aneet Padda also secured an important honour for Saiyaara.
List of winners:
Popular Categories:
Best Film
Dhurandhar
Best Director
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best International Film
Avatar: Fire & Ash
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar
Performance in a Negative Role
Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction
Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Original)
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Adapted)
Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Best Lyrics
Irshad Kamil – Title song for Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Faheem Abdullah – Title song for Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise for Saiyaara
Best Debut (Female)
Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Best Debut (Male)
Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
Technical Categories:
Best Cinematography
Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Editing
Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography
Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan for War 2
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing
Alok De – Chhaava
Best Special Effects
Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine for Chhaava
Digital Awards 2026:
Best Picture
Baramulla
Best Direction
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs.
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Monika Panwar – Nishanchi 2
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys
Best Story
Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Baramulla
Best Web Series
Red Chillies Entertainment – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Web Series Direction
Aryan Khan – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Anya Singh – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Raghav Juyal – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Story (Original)
Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok Season 2
Best Docuseries/ DocuFilm
The Roshans
Best Reality/ Non Scripted Show
The Traitors
Best Title Track
Ujwal Gupta – Number 1 for The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Also Read: Yami Gautam reveals husband Aditya Dhar is ‘completely non-dramatic’ in real life on Kon Honar Crorepati
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