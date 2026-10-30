Aryan Khan was adjudged Best Web Series Director for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

IIFA 2026 Winners: Dhurandhar dominates with Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor; The Ba***ds of Bollywood wins Best Web Series

The 2026 IIFA Awards saw Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerge as the biggest winner of the evening, taking home the maximum number of awards. The film won several major honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor for Ranveer Singh.

IIFA 2026 Winners: Dhurandhar dominates with Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor; The Ba***ds of Bollywood wins Best Web Series

Aditya Dhar also received the Best Story, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues awards for Dhurandhar, making it a particularly successful outing for the filmmaker at the awards ceremony. The film's multiple wins underline its strong showing across the major categories.

Aneet Padda won the Best Actress award for her performance in Saiyaara. The actress thus took home one of the prominent acting honours at the 2026 ceremony.

In the digital awards category, The Ba***ds of Bollywood emerged as the winner of Best Web Series. The series also brought recognition to Aryan Khan, who won Best Director for his work on the show.

With Dhurandhar leading the winners' tally, the 2026 IIFA Awards recognised achievements across theatrical cinema as well as the digital entertainment space. While Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh were among the biggest winners in the film categories, Aneet Padda also secured an important honour for Saiyaara.

List of winners:

Popular Categories:

Best Film

Dhurandhar

Best Director

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best International Film

Avatar: Fire & Ash

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Performance in a Negative Role

Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction

Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original)

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted)

Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics

Irshad Kamil – Title song for Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Faheem Abdullah – Title song for Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise for Saiyaara

Best Debut (Female)

Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Debut (Male)

Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Technical Categories:

Best Cinematography

Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing

Shivkumar V. Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography

Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan for War 2

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing

Alok De – Chhaava

Best Special Effects

Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine for Chhaava

Digital Awards 2026:

Best Picture

Baramulla

Best Direction

Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Sanya Malhotra – Mrs.

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Monika Panwar – Nishanchi 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Best Story

Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale – Baramulla

Best Web Series

Red Chillies Entertainment – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Web Series Direction

Aryan Khan – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok Season 2

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok Season 2

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Anya Singh – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Raghav Juyal – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Story (Original)

Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee – Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Docuseries/ DocuFilm

The Roshans

Best Reality/ Non Scripted Show

The Traitors

Best Title Track

Ujwal Gupta – Number 1 for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Also Read: Yami Gautam reveals husband Aditya Dhar is ‘completely non-dramatic’ in real life on Kon Honar Crorepati

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