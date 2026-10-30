Filmmaker and producer Ashoke Pandit has criticised Naseeruddin Shah over the veteran actor's recent "Dimagi Naxal" remark, which came while he was extending support to protesting students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pandit accused Shah of repeatedly using abusive language and claimed that his recent public statements were a result of frustration.

Ashoke Pandit calls Naseeruddin Shah a “compulsive abuser” over “Dimagi Naxal” remark: “He should consult a psychiatrist”

Shah had shared a video on Facebook in which he backed Jamia students protesting for the restoration of their student union. In the video, he was seen wearing a badge that read "Dimagi Naxal" and said that he proudly identified with the label. He also questioned the Centre over its handling of student protests and referred to labels such as "anti-national" and "tukde tukde gang".

Ashoke Pandit calls Naseeruddin Shah a "compulsive abuser"

Reacting to Shah's comments, Pandit said he was neither shocked nor surprised by the actor's language, claiming that his conduct in recent months had become increasingly aggressive.

"I'm not shocked, nor I'm surprised with Naseeruddin Shah's abusive language because, since last few months, in a year in fact, he's been constantly misbehaving, has become a compulsive abuser. The kind of language which he uses, the way he distorts his face, he exposes his frustration. There are reasons behind it, I can understand, and I pity him," said Ashoke Pandit.

He further alleged that Shah's public appearances showed signs of frustration and claimed that the actor's comments were affecting his public image.

"When I see him totally distorted, totally frustrated on camera, and he's trying to vent out his frustration. The more he vents out his frustration, he's getting exposed day by day, every day," added Ashoke Pandit.

Pandit links Shah's remarks to films with political narratives

Pandit also attributed what he described as Shah's frustration to ideological differences over films that have performed well commercially. He specifically mentioned The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story and Dhurandhar while making the claim.

"Probably one of the reasons why he's feeling insecure is that the films which are doing well in the in the in the country is not suiting him. Films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Story, Dhurandhar. These narratives are not suiting them. They're suffering from an inferiority complex. Hence, this is kind of behaviour with which he's trying to come out. So I think, in the end, I would like to tell him that he should consult a psychiatrist because it's affecting his mental health. A normal person will not behave like this," said Ashoke Pandit.

Pandit's comments were made as reactions continued to emerge around Shah's video supporting the Jamia students. Shah has also recently spoken in support of students protesting at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, making his latest statement part of a series of comments on student-related issues.

Also Read: CID producer BP Singh dies of heart attack; Ashoke Pandit pays tribute, calls him “a brilliant filmmaker”

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