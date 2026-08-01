The actor celebrated his long-standing friendship with Sanjay Dutt by sharing affectionate photos and a touching note that won over fans.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared one of Bollywood's most cherished friendships for decades. Whether it is supporting each other through personal milestones or collaborating on screen, the two actors have often spoken about their deep bond. Once again, Salman gave fans a glimpse of their brotherhood by sharing a heartfelt social media post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt.

Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for Sanjay Dutt; calls him ‘mera bada bhai’ in emotional note

Taking to social media, Salman Khan posted a couple of heartwarming photos featuring the two actors embracing each other. The candid moments reflected the warmth and affection that has defined their relationship over the years. Alongside the pictures, Salman penned an emotional note for the actor, whom he has always fondly referred to as ‘Baba’.

He captioned the post, “Babaaaa for ever baba aur baba ,baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba , mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt, Allah, Bhagwan Jesus sab iss Aadhmi ko khush rakhain, I love you Baba.” The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with love for the iconic duo. Many praised the actors for maintaining their close friendship over the years, while others reminisced about their memorable on-screen pairing in films like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt celebrated his birthday earlier this week, and Salman’s touching tribute added to the wave of wishes pouring in for the veteran actor. Their camaraderie has remained one of the most admired relationships in the Hindi film industry, making every public interaction between the two a special moment for fans.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is enjoying a successful year at the box office. He is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, in which he essayed the role of S.P. Choudhary Aslam. The actor has also been seen in KD The Devil, Raja Shivaji, and Aakhri Sawal, all of which released in theatres this year.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has an exciting slate of projects ahead. The superstar will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, a film inspired by real events. He is also set to collaborate with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for an untitled entertainer, which will mark his first on-screen pairing with Nayanthara, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Also Read: Salman Khan ate biryani while getting hair treatment, recalls producer Shailendra Singh: “There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro”

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