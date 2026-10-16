The actor’s two commercial spaces at Kanakia Wall Street in Andheri East span 5,692 sq ft, with the five-year deal expected to generate over Rs. 14 crores in rental revenue.

Saif Ali Khan has leased out two commercial office units in Mumbai’s Andheri East for a combined monthly rent of Rs. 22.76 lakhs. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data and analytics platform CRE Matrix, the spaces are located at Kanakia Wall Street along Andheri-Kurla Road in Chakala.

Saif Ali Khan leases two Mumbai office units for Rs. 22.76 lakhs a month; security deposit stands at Rs. 2.36 crores

The two office units, situated on a higher floor of the building’s A-Wing, have a combined RERA carpet area of 5,692 square feet. The rental rate works out to nearly Rs. 400 per square foot per month. The deal also includes dedicated parking spaces for six vehicles.

The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, between Saif Ali Khan, acting through his constituted attorney, and Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by its director Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva. The five-year agreement covers the period from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031.

As part of the deal, the company has paid an interest-free security deposit of Rs. 2.36 crores, equivalent to approximately 10.4 months of the opening rent. The agreement also includes a 36-month lock-in period and an annual rent increase of 5%. Over the full 60-month tenure, the rental revenue is estimated to exceed Rs. 14 crores.

Interestingly, Saif had acquired the two office spaces in November 2025 for an investment of over Rs. 30 crores, according to the documents. The latest transaction adds to the actor’s real estate portfolio and his history of leasing out property in Mumbai.

Saif had previously rented out his former 1,500-square-foot residence at Fortune Heights in Bandra, where he lived with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan before moving to their current home. The apartment was reportedly leased to a media production company for Rs. 3.5 lakhs per month under a multi-year agreement.

On the work front, Saif’s recent projects include Pulkit’s crime drama Kartavya, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and Priyadarshan’s action thriller Haiwaan, in which he reunites with Akshay Kumar. The actor continues to balance his film career with investments in real estate, with the latest commercial lease adding another source of rental income to his portfolio.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan turns the tables on Ibrahim Ali Khan with an 18-year-old throwback after his son’s comment on IG debut post!

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