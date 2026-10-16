The horror comedy Nayyi Navelli has released today, October 16, and has caught attention due to its quirky trailer, unusual premise and the presence of Yami Gautam Dhar, who recently won the National Award. Interestingly, moviegoers who venture out to watch the film in cinemas will be in for a surprise, as none other than Jacqueline Fernandez makes a special appearance in the film.

BREAKING: Jacqueline Fernandez has a hilarious cameo in Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli

Jacqueline Fernandez appears in the film for a few minutes during a crucial and hilarious sequence. Though her screen time is limited, her cameo is entertaining and is sure to raise plenty of laughs.

Incidentally, this is the second time that Yami Gautam Dhar and Jacqueline Fernandez have shared screen space. Their earlier outing was Bhoot Police (2021), which, like Nayyi Navelli, was also a horror comedy. While Bhoot Police also starred Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, Nayyi Navelli features Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar and several others.

Nayyi Navelli is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under their banner Colour Yellow and is presented by Amazon MGM Studios. While the story is written by Himanshu Sharma, the screenplay is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan.

Nayyi Navelli tells the story of a mysterious woman who marries into a joint family in Meerut. Trouble begins when her husband's younger brother becomes convinced that she is a 'daayan', aka a witch.

Coming back to Jacqueline Fernandez, Nayyi Navelli marks her second big-screen appearance this year, after Welcome To The Jungle. Last year, she was seen in the comic caper Housefull 5 and the violent action entertainer Fateh, starring Sonu Sood. She also made a special appearance in the song 'Money Money' from Raid 2.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar seeks blessings at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

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