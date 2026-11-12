The Kohrra creator reunites with Netflix for a genre-bending series that marks his departure from intense crime dramas and ventures into comedy.

Netflix has announced Pushpak Vimaan, a new crime caper created by Sudip Sharma, known for helming some of India's acclaimed crime dramas. The upcoming series will feature Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti in lead roles and marks a departure from the intense storytelling style associated with Sharma, as he explores comedy through an ensemble of eccentric characters and unpredictable situations.

Netflix announces Pushpak Vimaan: Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Barun Sobti headline Sudip Sharma’s new crime comedy

Co-created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Pushpak Vimaan is produced by Film Squad Productions LLP. The series revolves around a crime caper in which humour emerges from an eclectic mix of characters and a chain of events that gradually spirals beyond everyone's control.

Speaking about the project, creator and director Sudip Sharma said, “With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, also expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the platform's continued association with the filmmaker. She said, "Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love. With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper. It’s one hell of a fun ride that we can’t wait for our audiences to experience."

Pushpak Vimaan marks the second creative collaboration between Sudip Sharma and Netflix, following their association on Kohrra. With the new series, the filmmaker ventures into a different genre while bringing together three familiar faces from the streaming space.

The series is directed by Sudip Sharma, with Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee credited as its creators and writers. Saurabh Malhotra serves as producer, while Film Squad Productions LLP is the production house behind the project.

Further details about the series, including its release date, are awaited.

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