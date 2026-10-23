The proposed project could revisit the 2001 romantic drama starring R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan, though its format and cast remain unconfirmed.

Could Maddy and Reena return to the big screen? More than two decades after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) arrived in theatres, the romantic drama continues to find an audience through television re-runs and digital platforms. Now, according to industry buzz, producer Jackky Bhagnani is exploring the possibility of reviving the film’s universe, with filmmaker Nitin Kakkar reportedly being considered to direct the proposed project.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein revival in the works? Jackky Bhagnani reportedly in talks with Nitin Kakkar

According to sources, discussions are underway between the makers and Kakkar regarding his potential involvement. The filmmaker is known for directing films such as Filmistaan, Mitron and Jawaani Jaaneman. He is also associated with the upcoming film Awarapan 2. However, the nature of his reported discussions with Bhagnani remains unclear, and there has been no official announcement confirming his appointment.

Details about the proposed Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein project are also under wraps. It remains to be seen whether the makers are considering a direct sequel that continues the stories of the original characters or a contemporary reimagining that revisits the film’s romantic setting and themes. The production house has not officially confirmed the project, its cast, the status of the script or a potential filming schedule.

Why Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Continues to Find an Audience

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein introduced R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza to Hindi cinema, with Saif Ali Khan playing a pivotal role. The film revolved around the complicated romantic equation between Madhav Shastri, popularly known as Maddy, Reena Malhotra and Rajeev Samra, also known as Sam.

Although the film’s initial theatrical run did not immediately establish it as a major success, it gradually developed a dedicated following over the years. Its emotional conflicts, dialogues and music composed by Harris Jayaraj contributed to its continued popularity among audiences.

The film’s enduring presence in popular culture has kept interest in its characters alive, making the possibility of a revival a subject of discussion among fans. However, whether the proposed project will bring back the original characters or introduce a new story remains to be seen.

For now, the reported discussions are at a preliminary stage, and further details about the project are awaited.

Also Read: R Madhavan HITS BACK at allegations that Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein glorified stalking: “When phones and social media didn’t exist, how did you contact a girl? Give the boys a chance…90% of the guys now are afraid to approach a girl”

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