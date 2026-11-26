The actor’s legal team has objected to an Instagram Reel claiming he was asked to ‘remain silent’ during an interaction with Anant Ambani.

Shah Rukh Khan has initiated legal action against social media content creator Suvigya Sharma over an Instagram Reel featuring the actor’s interaction with businessman Anant Ambani at a recent gathering involving spiritual leader Sadhguru. Khan’s legal representatives have issued a defamation notice dated November 23, describing the video and its accompanying claims as misleading and damaging to the actor’s reputation. The notice has given Sharma 48 hours to comply with its directions.

Shah Rukh Khan sends defamation notice to content creator over viral Anant Ambani video; gives 48-hour deadline

The controversy centres on a viral reel shared by Sharma, which featured footage of Anant Ambani meeting Sadhguru, along with a brief clip showing him interacting with Shah Rukh Khan. The post claimed that the actor was asked to “remain silent” during the exchange. The allegation subsequently attracted attention on social media, with users discussing the purported interaction.

Khan’s legal team has disputed the narrative presented in the Reel, describing it as “mischievous, misleading and defamatory”. According to the notice, the caption accompanying the footage allegedly distorted the context of the interaction and made claims that could harm the actor’s public image and reputation. The legal representatives have maintained that the allegation is baseless and objected to the circulation of unverified claims about the actor.

The notice also invokes Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with criminal defamation. It sets out five directions for Sharma to follow within 48 hours. These include immediately removing the disputed Instagram Reel, refraining from sharing or circulating the claim further, and deleting or rectifying captions and statements associated with the video. The notice also asks him to preserve the original footage, source material and other records connected to the publication, and submit written confirmation of compliance within the stipulated period.

Following the notice, Sharma responded through another video on social media, questioning the objection raised by Khan’s legal team. The content creator maintained that his commentary was protected under the right to freedom of expression and questioned why the actor had taken issue with his post.

In the follow-up video, Sharma stated, "So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him."

The matter has since drawn further attention online. It remains to be seen whether Sharma will comply with the directions in the notice within the stipulated period or whether the dispute will proceed to further legal action. No outcome of any civil or criminal proceedings has been established at this stage.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit calls Shah Rukh Khan a ‘generous actor’ as Bhuvan Bam recalls getting a champi from the superstar

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