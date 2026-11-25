Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, father of actor Hrithik Roshan, has entered into another commercial real estate deal in Mumbai. His production company, Filmkraft Productions (India) Private Limited, has leased a 2,727-square-foot office space at Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon East to Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited for an initial monthly rent of Rs 7 lakhs. The agreement is for a period of five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Rakesh Roshan’s Filmkraft Productions leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakhs monthly rent

The commercial property is located on the 14th floor of the C Wing of Lotus Corporate Park, along the Western Express Highway. The premises also come with three basement parking spaces. The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on November 13, 2026, with Filmkraft Productions represented by its director Rakesh Roshan, while Fuji Silvertech Concrete was represented by its Chief Strategy Officer, Brijmohan Gopaldas Soni.

As per the agreement, the licence period began on November 16, 2026, while the rental payments will commence from January 16, 2027. The tenant has been granted a two-month rent-free period to complete interior work and other fit-outs before occupying the premises.

The agreement also includes an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent. Additionally, Fuji Silvertech Concrete has paid an interest-free, refundable security deposit of Rs 42 lakhs, equivalent to six months of the initial monthly rent.

With the annual increase, the monthly rent is expected to rise to Rs 7.35 lakhs in the second year, Rs 7.72 lakhs in the third year, Rs 8.10 lakhs in the fourth year and Rs 8.51 lakhs in the fifth year. The total rental income from the five-year agreement is estimated to be approximately Rs 4.5 crores, excluding applicable taxes and other charges.

Rakesh Roshan’s other real estate deals

This latest transaction adds to the Roshan family’s recent property activities in Mumbai. In September 2026, Rakesh Roshan leased two commercial units in Andheri West, measuring a combined 5,574 square feet, to BeingU Studios Private Limited for an initial monthly rent of Rs 7.30 lakhs.

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Roshan had also leased their residential apartment in Mumbai’s JVPD Scheme for an initial monthly rent of Rs 5 lakhs.

The filmmaker and his family have also been involved in several property acquisitions and sales across Mumbai and Pune. In November 2025, Rakesh and Pramila Roshan purchased five commercial units in Andheri East for a combined Rs 19.68 crores. These transactions reflect the family’s continued activity in the commercial and residential real estate market.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Roshan and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited could not be reached for comment regarding the latest lease agreement

Also Read : Rakesh Roshan adds a Rs 3.42 crores Lexus LM 350h to his luxury car collection

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