Sara Arjun is reportedly set to headline her first project with Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to a report by Mid-Day, the young actor has been signed for an untitled musical love story directed by Maneesh Sharma, who last helmed Tiger 3 (2023). The film is expected to go on floors in Punjab in January 2027, with pre-production currently underway.

Dhurandhar fame Sara Arjun bags maiden Yash Raj Films project: Report

A source told Mid-Day, “Sara’s next is a love story with YRF. Pre-production is underway and she will begin shooting for the film in Punjab in January.” Actor Ambrish Verma, known for his work in Sapne vs Everyone, is also reportedly part of the cast. Further details about the characters and the remaining cast members have not yet been revealed.

The project is said to be a musical with eight songs, making music an important part of its storytelling. While the makers have not officially announced the film, the reported collaboration brings together Sara and Sharma for a romance-driven project.

Maneesh Sharma returns to the romance genre

The film is also expected to mark Sharma's return to the genre that established him as a filmmaker. He previously directed romantic films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

An insider told the publication, “Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance. As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with.”

Sharma's last directorial venture was Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. His reported collaboration with Sara suggests a shift towards a younger cast and a musical romantic narrative.

For Sara, the project would mark her entry into the YRF banner, adding another significant project to her growing filmography. However, an official confirmation from the production house is awaited.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to begin Madhubala biopic starring Sara Arjun in September

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.