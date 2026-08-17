Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is set to collaborate with filmmaker Ruchir Arun, who has steadily carved a space for himself with stories rooted in human emotions and contemporary relationships.

Karan Johar teams up with Musafir Cafe director Ruchir Arun for a Dharmatic series

Arun, who has directed the recently released Musafir Cafe, has developed a distinctive storytelling voice that centres on nuanced characters and the complexities of everyday relationships.

Over the years, the filmmaker has been associated with projects including Little Things and Ghar Waapsi. His latest work, Musafir Cafe, has further strengthened his reputation as a filmmaker with a keen understanding of modern romance and emotionally layered narratives.

The upcoming collaboration marks another significant step in Arun’s journey with the Dharma banner. His continued association with Dharma is expected to further expand that creative space and add another notable chapter to his growing body of work.

Also Read: 20 Years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan Johar recalls angry reactions, mixed reviews; says, “It had its heart in the right place”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.