Indian singer, music composer and producer Pritam Chakraborty, along with his mother Anuradha Chakraborty, has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs. 2.30 crores. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, the transaction was registered in November 2026.

Pritam Chakraborty and mother Anuradha Chakraborty sell Mumbai apartment for Rs. 2.30 crores: Report

Andheri West is among Mumbai's prominent residential locations, known for its connectivity, infrastructure and proximity to commercial and entertainment hubs. The neighbourhood is well-connected through major roads, including New Link Road, S.V. Road and the Western Express Highway. It also benefits from access to the Mumbai Metro network and Andheri Railway Station.

The locality has developed into a preferred residential destination, offering a mix of premium apartment towers, modern housing complexes, gated communities and established residential neighbourhoods. Its proximity to employment centres such as Andheri East, MIDC, SEEPZ, Goregaon and Bandra-Kurla Complex makes it a popular choice among working professionals and business owners. Andheri West also has several educational institutions, hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls and recreational facilities.

The area includes popular residential pockets such as Lokhandwala Complex, Oshiwara, Versova and Four Bungalows. Attractions such as Infiniti Mall and Versova Beach further add to its appeal. Its established infrastructure and connectivity to key parts of Mumbai have contributed to its position as a sought-after residential and investment destination.

As per the property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment is situated in Serenity Shree Sai Wing G.H.I. Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in Oshiwara, Andheri West. The property has an area of 980.26 sq. ft. (91.07 sq. m.). The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 11.50 lakhs, while the registration charges amounted to Rs. 30,000.

Pritam Chakraborty, popularly known as Pritam, is among the prominent music composers in the Indian film industry. Over the years, he has contributed to several Hindi films, creating music that combines contemporary sounds with traditional Indian influences. His notable projects include Dhoom, Jab We Met, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Brahmāstra, among others.

With a career spanning over two decades, Pritam has established a strong presence in the Indian music industry through his work as a composer, singer and music producer. He has also received several awards and recognition for his contributions to film music. His mother, Anuradha Chakraborty, maintains a relatively private life away from the public spotlight.

Also Read : Is Pritam exiting Bollywood composition? Here’s what we know

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