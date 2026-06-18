A birthday post by music composer Pritam on June 14, 2026 set off a wave of speculation that he was stepping away from the Hindi film industry, but a report by Hindustan Times claims that this is not the case.

Is Pritam exiting Bollywood composition? Here’s what we know

The post, shared on his social media, drew comparisons to a recent announcement by singer and composer Arijit Singh, leading followers to conclude that Pritam too was exiting mainstream commercial music.

What Pritam actually wrote

In the post, Pritam wrote: “Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.”

He continued: “Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love and support. Always.”

What a source close to Pritam said?

A source close to the composer told HT, “Pritam is not leaving the music industry. He of course will continue to work. Through his post, he only highlighted that he has some more fields of interest that he wants to prioritise right now. It doesn’t mean that he will exit the music industry forever,” the source said.

Pritam is currently committed to an extensive slate of film projects. He is attached to compose music for Golmaal 5, Hera Pheri 3, Bhagam Bhag 2, Haiwaan, Naagzilla, and the historical epic The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Once his current film commitments are fulfilled, Pritam intends to shift focus toward independent and experimental music projects that have long remained on hold due to the demands of mainstream Bollywood work.

Also Read: Pritam Chakraborty files police complaint after Rs 40 lakh stolen from his Mumbai office

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