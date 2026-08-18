Prime Video has announced September 11, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date for its upcoming Hindi Original series, The Revolutionaries. Directed and created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the period drama is inspired by true events and explores the lesser-known stories of four revolutionaries who played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle.

Prime Video announces September 11 premiere for Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries

Produced by Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani under Emmay Entertainment, the series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The writing team includes Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

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The series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles. Bam portrays Rash Behari Bose, Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Ranta essays Pratibha Lahiri, while Pirzada steps into the role of Bagha Jatin. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury are also part of the cast in key roles.

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Set during the freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four young revolutionaries who challenge the British Empire and choose the path of armed resistance. Their journey explores themes of friendship, betrayal, sacrifice and the difficult choices made in the pursuit of justice, liberty and freedom.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India, said, “India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations.” He added that the series focuses on “four brave hearts” and their efforts to mobilize armed resistance against the British Empire.

Nikkhil Advani said, “What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India.” He described the project as a character-driven action drama exploring rebellion, sacrifice, friendship and freedom.

Producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani called the project “more than a series” and described it as a labour of love. The series will premiere in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, along with English and other international-language subtitles. It will be available across India and more than 240 countries and territories on September 11.

Also Read : Nikkhil Advani praises the dedication of Bhuvan Bam; compares him to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar

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