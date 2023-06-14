The OTT competition has taken away some of the big and best chunks of content from Netflix, which was among the first players in the space. Tudum is Netflix global fan event where it announces their biggest shows and movies. This year it's taking place in Brazil. Sadly, all Netflix has to offer is Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which has six young actors Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina playing lead roles. The highlight for many remains the debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut in the world of acting. While many countries have big titles like Bridgeton, Extraction, Squid Game, Emily in Paris, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Never Have I Ever, and Heart of Stone, the Indian slate seems to rely solely on just Archies.

A source who will be attending the event informed Bollywood Hungama, "Of course, there is excitement because of SRK's daughter, which is expected. Netflix India is counting big on The Archies, which was the big selling point for Indian media that's flown for the event. Earlier they used to have a lot of content but now a lot of good shows and films are with Prime Video and also the new big player JioCinema. At one point both Netflix bosses Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos used to proudly brag about content coming out of India, but things have changed since then."

Sanjay Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi will also come on Netflix this year but sadly the marketing budgets for both Heeramandi and The Archies have been cut drastically because of the turmoil in the OTT world caused because of JioCinema entering the market. A source associated with the platform said, "There were bigger plans to market our upcoming content but the budgets have been cut down. It will be promoted but keeping in mind the current financial scenario."

For some reason Heeramandi didn't find space in their Tudum email, that was sent to the media. This is the one with major potential knowing Sanjay Bhansali's track record. It will star Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha.

Fans are hoping Netflix India pulls a rabbit out of the hat on 17 June in Brazil.

