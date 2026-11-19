The four-year agreement at Seasons Trimurti includes nine car parking slots, with the lease scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has entered into a high-value residential rental agreement in Mumbai, leasing three luxury apartments in Santacruz (West) for a combined monthly rent of Rs. 38 lakhs. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate data analytics platform CREMatrix.com, the leave and licence agreements have been executed between Aamir Husain Khan as the licensee and Seasons Avenue Properties as the licensor.

Aamir Khan leases 3 luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Santacruz for Rs. 38 lakhs per month; deal spans 12,200 sq. ft.

Located at Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue, Santacruz (West), the three apartments are spread across the building’s 11th, 12th and 14th floors. Together, the residences offer a carpet area of 12,200 sq. ft., translating to an effective monthly rental rate of Rs. 311.47 per sq. ft. The largest of the three units is on the 14th floor, measuring 6,200 sq. ft. and carrying a monthly rent of Rs. 20 lakhs. The other two apartments measure 3,000 sq. ft. each and have been leased at Rs. 9 lakhs per month apiece.

The agreements cover a 48-month period, beginning January 1, 2027, and ending December 31, 2030. The terms include a 5 per cent annual rent escalation clause and a security deposit of Rs. 38 lakhs. The three apartments also come with a total of nine dedicated car parking spaces, with three allotted to each unit.

Santacruz (West), along with neighbouring Bandra and Juhu, has remained a preferred residential destination for several film personalities, owing to its premium housing developments, privacy and connectivity to Mumbai’s studios and production offices. Aamir Khan, meanwhile, has maintained a notable real estate presence in Bandra and Pali Hill, apart from his farmhouse in Panchgani.

On the professional front, Aamir has had an active 2026 across acting and production. His recent projects include Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rajkumar Santoshi’s period drama Batwara 1947. He has also backed Ek Din under his production banner and continues to develop projects for his upcoming slate in 2027 and beyond.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 9: Ananya Birla picks Shah Rukh Khan to play father Kumar Mangalam Birla in a biopic; thinks Aamir Khan can endorse matrimony app

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