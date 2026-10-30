As the crime drama arrives on Prime Video, the actor discusses the challenge of portraying a flawed character whose choices do not always fit into clear moral categories.

Mohit Malik on playing Birju Lohar in Mirzapur The Movie: “We cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad”

With Mirzapur: The Movie now streaming on Prime Video India following its theatrical run, actor Mohit Malik has opened up about playing Birju Lohar in the crime drama. Reflecting on his experience, the actor discussed the challenge of portraying a character whose actions and motivations exist in shades of grey, making him an intriguing addition to the Mirzapur universe.

Mohit Malik on playing Birju Lohar in Mirzapur The Movie: “We cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad”

The franchise has built its narrative around characters who frequently blur the lines between right and wrong. Birju Lohar fits into this morally complex world, with his flaws, questionable decisions and unpredictable nature shaping his character. For Mohit, the challenge was to understand Birju’s motivations without judging him through the lens of his own personal beliefs.

Rather than categorising Birju as either good or bad, the actor approached the role by examining the circumstances and emotions that influence his decisions. According to Mohit, portraying such characters requires an actor to understand the reasoning behind their actions, even when those choices may be difficult to justify.

Speaking about playing Birju Lohar, Mohit Malik said, “Birju is a flawed character who makes choices that may not always be right, and that is what makes him interesting to play. As actors, we cannot approach a character by simply deciding whether he is good or bad. We have to understand his mindset, his circumstances and what drives him to make certain decisions. Even when you don't agree with a character's actions, you have to find the reasoning behind them and make them believable. The challenge is to portray the character honestly without judging him. I believe audiences connect with characters who feel human, with their flaws, contradictions and complexities. With Birju, I wanted to understand the person behind his actions and bring that truth to the screen.”

Mohit’s comments highlight an important aspect of his approach to the role: understanding a character beyond the choices he makes. By exploring Birju’s mindset and the circumstances surrounding his decisions, the actor sought to present a layered portrayal while leaving audiences to form their own opinions.

The digital release of Mirzapur: The Movie gives viewers another opportunity to explore the franchise’s familiar world of power struggles, rivalries and morally ambiguous characters. Mohit’s portrayal of Birju Lohar adds to that landscape, reflecting the complexity that has remained central to the crime drama’s storytelling.

Mirzapur: The Movie is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video India.

Also Read: Photos: Ali Fazal and Divyenndu host a special daawat for the entire team of Mirzapur: The Movie at Bandra

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