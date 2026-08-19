Mohit Suri adds a Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan to his car collection. Here's a look at its price, range, features and other details.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has added a new luxury car to his collection, taking delivery of a Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan. Suri was recently photographed with the new black luxury EV during its delivery ceremony.

Mohit Suri buys Mercedes-Benz EQS worth over Rs 1.60 crore, adds luxury EV to his garage

The Mercedes-Benz EQS featured a traditional flower garland as part of the handover ritual, while its green registration plate highlighted the vehicle's all-electric powertrain. Suri opted for a casual look for the occasion, wearing a printed T-shirt with relaxed denim and high-top sneakers as he posed with the car and its key fob.

Mohit Suri opts for Mercedes-Benz's flagship electric sedan

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sits at the top of the German automaker's electric sedan range in India. The model combines a luxury-focused cabin with an electric powertrain and technology aimed at making it suitable for both everyday driving and long-distance journeys.

The EQS is known for its large battery pack, with the sedan offering a claimed driving range of more than 600 km on a single charge, depending on the variant and testing conditions. Its performance also reflects the positioning of the EQS as a flagship model rather than simply an electric alternative to a conventional luxury sedan.

Inside, one of its most notable features is the MBUX Hyperscreen, a large display setup that stretches across much of the dashboard. The sedan also comes equipped with advanced driver assistance features and a premium rear cabin designed with comfort in mind.

Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with a premium price tag

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is positioned firmly in India's luxury car segment, with prices starting at more than Rs 1.60 crore, ex-showroom, depending on the variant.

Suri's new purchase also reflects the growing presence of electric vehicles in the luxury automotive market, where manufacturers are increasingly combining high-end interiors and performance with electric powertrains.

Also Read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to commence shoot for Mohit Suri-YRF movie in October-November this year: Report

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