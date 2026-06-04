Fresh off the success of Saiyaara, the team of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and director Mohit Suri is coming back together for another romantic project under Yash Raj Films, as reported by Bollywood Hungama earlier this year. It is now learnt that the film will go on floors in October or November this year, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to commence shoot for Mohit Suri-YRF movie in October-November this year: Report

Shoot schedule and current commitments

“Ahaan and Aneet are reuniting with Mohit Suri for a fresh romantic story. The film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the makers are aiming to commence principal photography in October-November. There is a lot of excitement within the team as they come together after the phenomenal response of Saiyaara,” a source told the publication.

Both actors are presently engaged with other projects. Panday is currently on set for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film and is expected to complete his portions by July.

Padda, meanwhile, is occupied with the shoot of Shakti Shalini. Once both wrap their respective commitments, they will turn their attention to Suri’s new film.

What to expect

The source also put to rest speculation circulating online about the film’s title. “There have been several reports regarding the title, but the film was never titled Satranga,” the source said.

Suri, speaking to the media in April when the film was first announced, described the project in his own words. “It’s always been love stories for me. Overwhelming - when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly. So coming back with the same team from Saiyaara feels incredibly special. Maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer, excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films,” said Suri.

With the trio set to reassemble later in the year, their second collaboration is shaping up to be one of the more closely watched romantic films in YRF’s upcoming slate.

Also Read: SCOOP: Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Film partner on a multi-film production deal

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