Sara Ali Khan's recent visit to Kedarnath Temple has led to a religious controversy after Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic cleric Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi reportedly issued a fatwa over the actress offering prayers at the shrine. Sara visited Kedarnath on October 25 and was reportedly seen waiting in the queue for darshan before offering prayers with folded hands. Media reports also said that she participated in puja and aarti and visited the Bhukunt Bhairav Temple.

Sara Ali Khan faces fatwa over Kedarnath Temple visit: Reports

Reacting to the visit, the cleric said that Islamic Sharia does not permit Muslims to participate in religious practices associated with another faith. “I want to make it clear that Islamic Sharia does not permit its followers to engage in shirk,” the cleric said, as reported by Bhaskar English. He further added, “This means that no Muslim, whether a man or a woman, is allowed to adopt the religious practices of another faith or worship at a temple.”

The cleric reportedly described such acts as “impermissible and haram” under Sharia and said Sara should repent before Allah. He also reiterated his position on the actress's temple visit, saying, “I want to make it clear that such acts are not permissible.”

What happened during Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit?

According to reports, Sara travelled to Kedarnath by helicopter before joining devotees waiting for darshan. Pictures and videos from the visit showed her standing in the queue and later offering prayers at the temple.

Reports also said that the actress participated in the temple's puja and aarti and visited the Bhukunt Bhairav Temple. Her visit reportedly took place amid cold weather, with some reports stating that women devotees offered her a shawl to help her keep warm.

Sara has maintained a connection with Kedarnath for several years. The shrine also has a link to her film career, as she made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, which starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has returned to the temple on multiple occasions since then.

Temple committee's protocol for non-Hindu visitors

The controversy has also brought attention to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's rules for non-Hindu visitors. According to reports, the committee requires non-Hindu devotees who wish to offer prayers at the shrine to submit an affidavit.

BKTC CEO Sohan Singh Rangar reportedly confirmed to News18 that Sara's team had submitted the required affidavit before her visit.

A fatwa is generally understood as a religious opinion or ruling issued by an Islamic scholar on a question concerning Islamic law. In this case, the reported ruling reflects the position expressed by the cleric and should not be presented as a universal view shared by all Muslims or Islamic scholars.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals why Atrangi Re was one role that demanded the most from her: “Lots of personal things had happened that year”

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