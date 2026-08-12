Farhan Akhtar reveals why fans kept asking when Mirzapur: The Movie would release; says, “They have demanded this movie”

Filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar has said that Mirzapur: The Movie exists because of the audience's unwavering affection for the franchise. Speaking at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, as quoted by The Telegraph, Akhtar credited viewers for pushing the show towards a big-screen adaptation.

Farhan Akhtar reveals why fans kept asking when Mirzapur: The Movie would release; says, “They have demanded this movie”

“The viewers of this show, it is because of their love this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world,” Akhtar said.

According to Akhtar, questions about a film version followed him everywhere, regardless of the other projects he was working on. “People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming,” he said.

“They always ask about this. Ever since this film was announced, people have been asking when it will be released. So, it is the fans who have demanded this movie. We are very happy and grateful to have put it together with the original cast and the amazing new cast,” Akhtar further noted.

Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who also helmed the original Mirzapur series. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a ruthless mafia don presiding over a lawless city.

Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, joined by Divyendu as Munna, Shweta Tripathi as Gajagamini and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya. Jitendra Kumar steps into the role of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the web series, while Ravi Kishan joins the cast as the antagonist.

Akhtar also credited writer Puneet Krishna and director Gurmmeet Singh for bringing the story to the big screen, recalling how unusual Krishna's early pitch had seemed to the team. “When Puneet first came to us, our first instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist (laughs), but then we thought if we made the show, people could get into it. Guru and Puneet are the heroes of the show,” Akhtar said.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Ravi Kishan, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang alongside the lead cast. Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release in theatres on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit? says “It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays”

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