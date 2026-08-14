Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is set to expand its international reach with a theatrical release in China, where the highly anticipated film will reportedly arrive under a different title. Nearly a decade after Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal made a strong impact on Chinese audiences, Ramayana is now looking to enter the world’s second-largest theatrical market.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana to release in China with a new title

According to discussions circulating on social media, the film’s reported Chinese title is “The Legend of Prince.” Sony Pictures is expected to distribute the film in China.

The makers are also reportedly planning promotional activities in the country ahead of the release of Ramayana: Part 1. Earlier, sources said director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra were exploring a promotional campaign that could include a press event and screening at the Pingyao International Film Festival on September 24. This could be followed by a multi-city promotional tour during China’s Golden Week, beginning October 1.

Meanwhile, the international release date of Ramayana: Part 1 has been set for November 6, while the film is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on November 8, around the Diwali period. Explaining the difference in release dates, Namit Malhotra told NDTV, “We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because the international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is the 6th of November. But (in) India, currently, we are targeting the Diwali release.”

The film has already attracted significant attention, although its trailer received mixed reactions online. While some viewers praised its scale and action sequences, others raised questions about its CGI. Ranbir responded to criticism from viewers who described the visuals as AI-generated, calling it “slightly funny” to see the rise of “CG critics” online. He also pointed to the years of work undertaken by the artists and team behind the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, Yash portrays Ravana and Sai Pallavi stars as Sita. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. The second part is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor hits back at Ramayan VFX critics; says, “There’s countless hours of work where artists are working for years”

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