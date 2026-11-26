The federation cites the Centre’s May 2025 advisory on Pakistani-origin content and reiterates its opposition to professional and commercial collaborations.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the government's intervention to prevent the proposed release of Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. The series is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026.

FWICE writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks intervention to stop Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo from streaming in India

In a formal communication to the Prime Minister, the federation, which represents artists, technicians, workers and other professionals associated with the Indian film and television industry, has urged the government to take appropriate measures to stop the series from being streamed in the country.

FWICE has cited the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on May 8, 2025, which directed OTT platforms, media streaming services and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue content originating from Pakistan. The advisory covered web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, with national security considerations cited as the reason.

Reiterating its position on professional associations with Pakistani entertainment industry members, FWICE said it has issued directives to its affiliated associations and members, asking them to refrain from employing or collaborating with Pakistani actors, singers, musicians, performers, technicians and other professionals across films, television programmes, web series and music videos.

The federation has also called upon its members to avoid participating in, promoting or associating with concerts, cultural programmes, entertainment events and other activities organised by Pakistani individuals or organisations. Its directives further extend to professional, technical and creative assistance, including digital and online collaborations.

In its latest communication, FWICE expressed concern over the proposed Indian distribution of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo through an international streaming platform, arguing that the release raises questions about the implementation of the government's earlier advisory.

The federation also expressed solidarity with the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which reportedly wrote to the Prime Minister on November 24, 2026, seeking a ban on the series' release in India.

FWICE has appealed to the Prime Minister and the concerned government ministries to examine the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable laws and government policies. It has also urged OTT platforms, broadcasters, production houses, event organisers, artists and other industry stakeholders to adhere to the government advisory and its non-cooperation directives.

Emphasising its position, the federation stated that national interest, sovereignty and security should take precedence over commercial considerations and professional opportunities.

Also Read: AICWA writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking ban on Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India

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