The actor sports a rugged new avatar in the crime thriller, which revisits Mumbai’s underworld and police encounter operations between 1997 and 2004.

Fardeen Khan is set to explore a darker side of his acting repertoire with Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming crime thriller Police Company. The actor recently unveiled an intense motion poster from the film, offering a glimpse of his rugged gangster avatar. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 4, 2027.

Fardeen Khan turns gangster for Ram Gopal Varma’s Police Company; unveils menacing first look ahead of June 2027 release

The motion poster features Fardeen in a fierce, grey-shaded look, marking a departure from the lighter characters he was associated with earlier in his career. The visuals reflect the gritty atmosphere of Mumbai’s underworld, with the film focusing on the turbulent period between the late 1990s and mid-2000s, when encounters between gangsters and Mumbai Police became a significant part of the city's crime narrative.

Sharing the motion poster on social media, Fardeen wrote, “It is more dangerous than D COMPANY. Between 1997 and 2004, 319 gangsters were killed. POLICE COMPANY. A Ram Gopal Varma Film. In cinemas 4th June, 2027.”

According to production insiders, Fardeen underwent physical changes and extensive preparation to get into the character. The role signals another interesting phase in the actor's career as he explores more intense and performance-oriented parts following his return to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi in 2024 and his appearance in Raja Shivaji (2026).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)



Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Police Company explores the nexus between Mumbai's underworld syndicates and the police encounter squads tasked with taking them down. Varma, whose 2002 film Company remains a notable title in Indian gangster cinema, returns to a crime drama rooted in the city's underworld history.

The film features Harshvardhan Rane as encounter specialist Daya Nayak, alongside an ensemble cast comprising Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Police Company is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma under the banners of T-Series Films and Ram Gopal Varma Productions. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on June 4, 2027.

Also Read: Harshvardhan Rane begins Force 3 dubbing; shares update on Police Company shoot schedule

More Pages: Police Company Box Office Collection

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