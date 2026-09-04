The collaboration will bring 200 episodes of premium, digital-first content to audiences globally, with shows produced in 4K and designed for connected TV viewing.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd., led creatively by Ektaa R Kapoor, has entered into a strategic partnership with YouTube to launch five original shows comprising 200 episodes. The collaboration will bring premium, digital-first content to audiences globally, with the shows being produced in 4K and designed for viewers consuming entertainment across digital platforms and connected television.

Ektaa R Kapoor partners with YouTube for 5 original shows under Balaji Telefilms; including Haq Se Season 2 and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4

Under the partnership, Ektaa R Kapoor will lead the creative vision and retain ownership of the intellectual property, while YouTube will provide global distribution and monetization opportunities through advertising and brand partnerships.

The slate will include a mix of returning titles and new stories. Among the projects announced are Haq Se Season 2, Phir Pyar Ki Yeh Kahani Suno and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Season 4, along with other projects that are currently under development.

The partnership comes at a time when YouTube has increasingly emerged as a platform for long-form and premium entertainment, particularly through connected TV. According to the announcement, YouTube reached more than 75 million people aged 18 and above in India on connected TV in April 2025. It also cited Comscore data from May 2025, which stated that YouTube had the highest reach across connected TV screens in India among media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)



Commenting on the collaboration, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd., said, "Every story begins with a feeling, one that has the power to touch hearts, spark memories, and bring people together. For me, storytelling has always been about creating emotional connections that stay with audiences long after the screen goes dark. As more and more viewers turn to YouTube to discover and engage with content, it presents an exciting opportunity to connect with audiences in the most innovative ways. Through this partnership with YouTube India, we're opening a new chapter to share stories that entertain, inspire, and truly move people across the globe.”

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director - India, YouTube, said, “The future of TV has to be designed around a digital-first audience that wants the best of both worlds: high-quality shows on the biggest screen in the home, with the flexibility of on-demand. With Ekta Kapoor and her extraordinary instinct for human emotion and creative storytelling, we’re making that future possible today on YouTube. I’m excited about this partnership and how YouTube continues to unlock distribution and monetization pathways for innovative storytellers to connect with audiences on their own terms."

The upcoming shows are expected to roll out during the festive season. Viewers can also follow the @TheIndianKDrramas channel for trailers, behind-the-scenes content and premiere updates related to the slate.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor teases new collaboration with cryptic post; says “Tomorrow, something exciting is about to begin”

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