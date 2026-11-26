Hirani Associates clarifies that the purported legal notice dated November 23 was neither issued by the superstar nor sent on his instructions.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s legal representatives, Hirani Associates, have issued a clarification denying reports that the actor sent a defamation notice to social media content creator Suvigya Sharma, who operates the Instagram handle @ram.bhakt.suvi. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 26, the law firm clarified that a purported legal notice dated November 23, 2026, circulating online was not issued by the actor or on his behalf.

Legal team of Shah Rukh Khan deny issuing defamation notice to content creator over viral Sadhguru video

The clarification comes after several reports claimed that Shah Rukh Khan had initiated legal action against Sharma over an Instagram Reel featuring an interaction between the actor, Anant Ambani and spiritual leader Sadhguru at the Global Peace Honours 2026.

Hirani Associates, which represents the actor, dismissed the authenticity of the circulating document and requested media organisations and social media pages to verify the information before attributing the notice to Khan. The law firm also called for the correction or removal of content carrying the purported notice as an official communication from the actor.

Sharing its clarification, Hirani Associates stated, “A purported "legal notice" dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it. We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan.”

The speculation began after Suvigya Sharma shared an Instagram Reel from the Global Peace Honours 2026. In his commentary accompanying the video, Sharma alleged that Shah Rukh Khan had been asked to “remain silent” during an interaction involving Anant Ambani and Sadhguru.

Subsequently, screenshots of a purported legal notice dated November 23 surfaced on social media. The document reportedly referred to Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and listed five demands with a 48-hour deadline for compliance. Sharma also shared a follow-up video reacting to the alleged legal communication.

With Hirani Associates now explicitly denying the issuance of the notice, the law firm's statement contradicts the reports linking Shah Rukh Khan to the purported legal action.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks his first onscreen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan and also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the ensemble cast.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s unseen footage from King leaks online

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.