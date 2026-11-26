Makers of Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s next romantic period action drama on-board internationally acclaimed Stefan Richter as action director; to begin filming in 2027

National Award winners, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are teaming up for their fourth film together, following collaborations like Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein. Their next is a romantic period action drama, that is aimed to be an ambitious cinematic spectacle where two hearts find each other amid fights and large scale stunt sequences in a bygone era. This is a genre that puts Aanand L Rai and Dhanush in unchartered waters as neither has attempted this together before.

Makers of Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s next romantic period action drama on-board internationally acclaimed Stefan Richter as action director; to begin filming in 2027

Taking charge of the larger-than-life action sequences will be the internationally acclaimed German action director Stefan Richter, whose work includes Don 2, Kick, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Saaho and Shivaay. Stefan is also helming yet another Colour Yellow project, Ajay Devgn's much awaited action thriller Chauhaan.

Filming for the period drama is expected to begin from mid-2027. After three films built on tender, character driven emotion, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are carrying that feeling into a bigger world, where love has to survive battles as well as heartbreak.

Rai and Dhanush’s last outing Tere Ishk Mein, which released last year, also starred Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role. The movie achieved success at the box office and it also gave rise to a lot of conversations.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan calls himself a ‘huge fan’ of Dhanush; says, “To be honest, he is an extraordinary artist”

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