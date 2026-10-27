Anshuman Jha-starrer Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business will no longer be released worldwide on November 6, 2026. The film has been pushed to early 2027, with the makers looking to give the sequel a wider theatrical release.

Lakadbaggha 2 shifts worldwide release from November 6 to early 2027, avoids clash with Ramayana

The film will, however, have its World Premiere in Belgium on November 7 as part of the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival, where it has been selected for the festival's programme. The change in theatrical plans comes as the film's original release date would have placed it in the same period as Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

According to the makers, the decision will allow them to plan a larger international and theatrical rollout for the sequel. The film is also expected to be presented at the American Film Market in November as the team explores distribution opportunities in North America for 2027.

Lakadbaggha 2 to premiere in Belgium on November 7

While its worldwide theatrical release has been moved, Lakadbaggha 2 will still make its international debut during the Diwali period. Its screening at Razor Reel Flanders will mark the film's first public presentation ahead of its wider release.

The makers said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be premiering Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business during Diwali week in Belgium at Razor Reel Flanders. We are looking at a grander worldwide theatrical release in early 2027 for the sequel, giving the film the opportunity to reach audiences on a larger scale.”

The team is also planning to take the film to the American Film Market as it explores a wider release in North America next year.

Lakadbaggha Part 1 to return to Indian cinemas

Ahead of the sequel's eventual theatrical release, the makers will bring the first Lakadbaggha film back to select cinemas across India in November. The re-release will give audiences an opportunity to revisit the story of Arjun Bakshi, the character at the centre of the franchise.

The producers added, “In the meantime, we will be re-releasing Lakadbaggha Part 1 in select cinemas this November onwards, so audiences can revisit the birth story of our animal-lover vigilante franchise before Arjun Bakshi returns for his next adventure.”

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business will now target a worldwide theatrical release in early 2027, while the franchise's first film returns to select Indian screens in November.

Also Read: Anshuman Jha’s Lakadbaggha 2 – The Monkey Business becomes 1st Indian action franchise to have World Premiere at Razor Reel Flanders Film Fest, Belgium

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