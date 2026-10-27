Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have reunited for a new song, 'Suniyo Zara,' from the upcoming film Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The track also features singer Anupam Amod and is picturised on Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan. Presented by Zee Music Company, RAAHEE composed 'Suniyo Zara,' with lyrics by Priya Saraiya. The song focuses on friendship, memories, and the bond shared between two people over the years.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak song ‘Suniyo Zara’ out: Sunny Deol-Ravi Kishan starrer marks Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu’s reunion after 21 years

For Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, the track marks another collaboration between two prominent voices associated with Hindi film music. Udit said returning to the studio with Sanu brought back memories from an earlier phase of his career. “Singing with Kumar Sanu again after so many years felt like reliving a beautiful chapter of my career. With Anupam joining us, the energy was fresh yet familiar, and I believe listeners will feel that bond in every note,” Udit Narayan said.

Kumar Sanu also highlighted the song’s theme of friendship and memories. “This song is special because it’s not just about music it’s about friendship, memories, and the joy of coming together. I’m glad we could give audiences something heartfelt and timeless,” he said.

Anupam Amod, who completes the vocal trio, said, “Being part of this collaboration with Udit ji and Sanu ji is an honour. 'Suniyo Zara' carries emotions of companionship and journey, and I’m proud to lend my voice to such a meaningful track.”

Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan feature in the song

The music video follows Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan as they travel together, with the visuals focusing on their characters' friendship and shared memories. Their interactions during the journey form the central visual thread of the song. 'Suniyo Zara' is the first song released from Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, giving audiences an introduction to the film's musical world ahead of its theatrical release.

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

Also Read: Pragya Jaiswal opens up about working with Sunny Deol in Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak: “He is super gentle, soft-spoken and respectful”

More Pages: Suryaa Box Office Collection

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