Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF) has unveiled the title and release date of their upcoming devotional drama, Mera Yaar Bajrangi - Dosti Ho Toh Aisi. The film is all set to release on the big screen next year, in 2027, on the Festival of Lights – Diwali.

EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain Films announces title of Ravi Kishan starrer Mera Yaar Bajrangi – Dosti Ho Toh Aisi; to have a GRAND Diwali 2027 release in cinemas

The poster features Ravi Kishan in a powerful yet minimal avatar. It shows a divine fist bump - one hand belongs to a common man wearing a rudraksha and raksha sutra, and the other belongs to Bajrang Bali himself, adorned with a Shri Ram naam patka and rudraksha mala, with a divine spark connecting the two. The visual perfectly captures the film's tagline, ‘Dosti Ho Toh Aisi’.

After films like Hanuman Ansh (2026), OMG Oh My God (2012), Kantara (2022), etc., audiences have shown immense love for stories rooted in faith, and Mera Yaar Bajrangi seems to be next in line. But unlike a mythological epic, the film is said to be the story of a common man's friendship with his God.

A source close to the project said, "It's just not a religious film; it's about the relationship between a Bhakt and Bhagwan. In today's time, when everyone is looking for a true friend, what if Bajrang Bali himself becomes your yaar? That's the emotion behind this film."

Ravi Kishan, who has been on a stellar run with both OTT and theatrical releases, will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as a devout, bhola-bhala common man from the heartland.

The film is written and directed by Amit Aarryan and presented by Mahaveer Jain Film and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films in association with Ratpack Stories.

Mera Yaar Bajrangi is slated for a grand Diwali 2027 release in cinemas. The makers are confident that the poster will create a massive buzz and win the hearts of netizens, thereby enhancing curiosity for the heartwarming film.

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