The actor’s recent social media updates from the UK have fuelled speculation about his involvement in the Amazon Prime Video thriller.

Actor Karan Tacker has reportedly been roped in for Victims, an upcoming suspense thriller series backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video. If the reports are accurate, Tacker will share screen space with Arshad Warsi and Rasika Dugal in the project, which is said to have begun filming in the United Kingdom. However, the makers have not officially announced the series or confirmed its cast so far.

Karan Tacker has joined Arshad Warsi and Rasika Dugal for Farhan Akhtar’s Victims?

Speculation around Tacker’s involvement has gathered momentum following his recent social media updates from the UK. The actor has been sharing glimpses of his overseas schedule without revealing details about the project. His noticeably transformed appearance, featuring a thick beard, longer hair and a bulked-up physique, has also caught the attention of followers. Entertainment journalist Rahul Raut recently shared details about the reported series, including its cast and creative team.

According to the reports, Victims is being directed by Mihir Desai, who previously helmed Showtime and co-directed the first two seasons of Mirzapur. The first schedule is reportedly underway in the UK, with Tacker expected to continue shooting there before returning to India in December. Details about the storyline, character profiles and the roles played by the reported cast members have not been disclosed.

The reported collaboration would bring together three actors who have explored different genres in the streaming space. Arshad Warsi and Rasika Dugal have been part of several digital projects, while Tacker has steadily built a presence through thriller and mystery-driven narratives.

The actor has previously appeared in the espionage series Special Ops, the crime drama Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. He is also expected to return for the second season of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery on Amazon Prime Video.

If confirmed, Victims would add another suspense thriller to Tacker’s streaming slate. For now, the reported casting and production details remain unofficial, with an announcement from the makers awaited.

Also Read: Karan Tacker to begin shooting for Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 2 in March

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