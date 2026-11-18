The filmmaker returns to the romance genre with a story of love, passion and revenge, that is all set to release on July 9, 2027.

Filmmaker Shashaank Khaitaan, known for introducing audiences to fresh on-screen pairings in films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, has announced his next directorial venture, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. The upcoming film will introduce newcomers Subhaan and Airah, who are set to make their big-screen debut as the lead pair. The makers have also confirmed that the romantic revenge drama will arrive in cinemas on July 9, 2027.

Shashaank Khaitaan announces Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin; introduces newcomers Subhaan and Airah

The announcement was accompanied by a title reveal video that offers a first glimpse into the film’s world. It opens with an intimate moment between two lovers before presenting an unexpected visual contrast, hinting at a story that may take a darker and more intense turn. While the video introduces the fresh pairing of Subhaan and Airah, it keeps the larger plot under wraps, leaving audiences curious about the relationship and the conflict at the centre of the narrative.

Khaitaan has previously brought together several actors in pairings that went on to attract considerable audience attention. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, while Dhadak marked the pairing of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. Both films explored romantic relationships through different settings and conflicts. With Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin, the director is once again introducing a new combination of performers, this time giving Subhaan and Airah their first opportunity to headline a theatrical film.

The two debutants also come from prominent film families. Subhaan is the son of filmmaker-producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, while Airah is the daughter of actors Rohit Roy and Mansi Roy. With the film, both are set to take their first steps as lead actors on the big screen under Khaitaan’s direction.

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The project also marks an important step for 214 Entertainment, a newly launched production banner founded by Shashaank Khaitaan, Amit Chandrra and Nalini Datta Khaitaan. The film is produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker and Shashaank Khaitaan. Khaitaan has written and directed the upcoming venture, which is described as a story centred on love, passion and revenge.

With its title announcement, the makers have offered an early indication of the film’s romantic yet intense premise while keeping details about the characters and storyline undisclosed. The July 9, 2027 release date places Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin on the theatrical calendar for next year, with Subhaan and Airah set to make their debut under Khaitaan’s direction.

Also Read: Manini Chadha on working on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, “Shashank Khaitan knows exactly how to bring out the performances he wants”

More Pages: Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin Box Office Collection

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