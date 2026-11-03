Karan Tacker is set to reprise his role as paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari in the second season of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. The series, which premiered on Amazon MX Player, has been renewed for another season, with filming expected to begin in March.

Karan Tacker to begin shooting for Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 2 in March

The first season, directed by Robbie Grewal, followed the life and work of Gaurav Tiwari, who was known for investigating paranormal cases. The series also featured Kalki Koechlin and explored his professional journey as well as the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

Speaking about the renewal, Karan Tacker said, “The success of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 1 has been extremely encouraging for all of us associated with the show. In today's entertainment landscape, audience attention is hard-earned, and when a show manages to create an impact and sustain that interest, it means a great deal.”

He added, “The response and ratings have been phenomenal, and the renewal for Season 2 is a wonderful validation of the work that went into the first season. Personally, I've always enjoyed being part of stories that allow me to move beyond familiar territory as an actor. Bhay has been one such experience.”

Karan Tacker to undergo physical transformation for Season 2

Returning as Gaurav Tiwari will also require Karan to change his current appearance. The actor is presently in Scotland for another project, where he is sporting long hair and a beard.

For Bhay, Karan will adopt a shorter hairstyle and clean-shaven look, closer to Gaurav Tiwari’s real-life appearance. He is expected to return to India in December and begin preparations for the new season, including the physical transformation required for the role.

Karan said of the upcoming season, “With Season 2, we're looking forward to building on the world we've created and bringing audiences another compelling chapter.”

Produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 2 is expected to go on floors in March. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Karan Tacker begins shooting for new project in Scotland; shares first look in new rugged avatar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.