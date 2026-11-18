Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions is gearing up for an exciting 2027. The year will begin with the release of Love & War, one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali's return to direction after five years, his last directorial venture being Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). And that's not all. The esteemed production house is also gearing up to venture into new territory – film acquisition and distribution. This development comes at a time when Saregama has also acquired a stake in Bhansali Productions.

SCOOP: Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes a BIG move! Bhansali Productions to venture into film distribution and acquisition

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bhansali Productions is ready to go to the next level and has decided to enter film distribution in 2027. They are looking at significant films made outside their banner that they can distribute. They have even brought Ashish Pandey on board, who'll spearhead the distribution arm.”

Ashish Pandey is a senior industry professional with more than two decades of experience in the entertainment business. As per his LinkedIn profile, he began his career as Regional Distribution Manager at Reliance Entertainment in November 2005. He then spent around 10 years working in various capacities in the distribution division of 20th Century Studios, followed by stints in theatrical distribution at Star TV Network and Walt Disney. He subsequently joined Cineline India Ltd, which operates the popular MovieMax cinema chain. During his 2 ½ year stint with the company, he headed programming. Finally, in March 2026, Ashish Pandey joined Bhansali Productions as Head – Revenue, Monetisation & Global Sales.

Interestingly, despite Bhansali Productions' plans to enter distribution, its much-awaited film Love & War will not be distributed by the company. Explaining the reason, the trade source said, “Pen Marudhar has been committed to releasing Love & War globally for a long time. It was a commitment made much before Bhansali Productions decided to venture into distribution. But going forward, Bhansali Productions is expected to distribute films made under its own banner and also look out for films made outside the production house.”

Bhansali Productions is now the second production house in recent times, after Dharma Productions, to venture into film distribution following a successful stint in film production.

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