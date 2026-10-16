Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta have come together for an untitled thriller directed by Umesh Bisht. The film’s first shooting schedule has commenced in Nainital, according to a source close to the development.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta team up for Umesh Bisht’s thriller, first schedule begins in Nainital

Speaking about the shoot, the source said, “The team has commenced the first shooting schedule in Nainital, and there is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the project. With Siddharth Gupta, Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor coming together for this thriller, it is an exciting combination to look forward to. The team is now focused on bringing the story to life, and the shoot has officially begun as planned.”

Reports suggest that the film will explore a romantic thriller narrative centred on two women who become obsessed with the same man. The project is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga Kapoor, with further details about the storyline and characters yet to be officially announced.

The film brings together actors from different backgrounds. Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and is also associated with upcoming projects including Peddi. Sreeleela, known for films such as Dhamaka and Guntur Kaaram, also featured in the song 'Kissik' from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Siddharth Gupta, meanwhile, portrays Lord Krishna in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart.

Director Umesh Bisht has previously helmed projects such as Pagglait, The Trial Season 2 and Gyaarah Gyaarah. The untitled film’s title, additional cast members and other production details have not yet been announced.

With filming now underway in Nainital, the project marks a new on-screen collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani and others Bollywood actress redefine saree glamour; see pics

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