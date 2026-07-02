The saree has long remained one of India's most cherished fashion staples, effortlessly transcending generations and trends. While contemporary fashion continues to experiment with silhouettes and styles, Bollywood's new generation of actresses is breathing fresh life into the timeless drape by blending traditional aesthetics with modern glamour.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani and others Bollywood actress redefine saree glamour; see pics

From red-carpet appearances to high-fashion photoshoots, these young stars are showcasing how the saree can be both rooted in heritage and strikingly contemporary. Their sartorial choices reflect a growing appreciation for ethnic wear while embracing innovative designs, luxurious fabrics, and bold styling that resonate with today's fashion-conscious audience.

Janhvi Kapoor

Among those leading this fashionable revival is Janhvi Kapoor, who recently captivated fashion enthusiasts in a dreamy powder-blue sheer saree. The delicate drape, paired with elegant styling, perfectly balanced grace and sophistication, highlighting the actress's affinity for experimental yet classic fashion.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Joining the trend is Alizeh, who turned heads in a shimmering ombré embellished saree. The statement ensemble brought together intricate craftsmanship and contemporary design, making it a standout look that effortlessly blended glamour with tradition.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor also embraced the saree's enduring appeal by opting for a monochrome black embellished drape. Her sophisticated styling proved that minimalism and sparkle can coexist, creating a look that was both bold and refined.

Sreeleela

Meanwhile, Sreeleela celebrated India's rich textile heritage with a beautifully printed floral saree. The vibrant design infused traditional elegance with a youthful charm, offering a refreshing take on ethnic dressing that appealed to modern sensibilities.

Rasha Thadani

Completing the stylish lineup was Rasha Thadani, who dazzled in a sleek black sequinned saree. Her glamorous ensemble showcased how classic silhouettes can be elevated with contemporary embellishments, making the timeless garment a perfect choice for modern-day celebrations and red-carpet events alike.

Together, these actresses are redefining ethnic fashion by proving that the saree continues to evolve with changing trends while retaining its cultural significance. Their fashion choices highlight the versatility of the iconic drape, inspiring a new generation to embrace traditional attire with confidence, creativity, and individuality. As Bollywood continues to influence fashion trends across the country, the saree remains an enduring symbol of elegance—one that effortlessly adapts to every era without ever losing its timeless appeal.

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