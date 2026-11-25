From vibrant Paithani sarees and embellished drapes to contemporary skirt sets, the actress brings a distinct touch to traditional dressing with every appearance.

Madhuri Dixit has made a memorable mark on Indian television by becoming the first female host of Kon Honar Crorepati. Along with bringing her own charm to the show, the actress has also been making a case for versatile ethnic fashion. From classic sarees with traditional jewellery to contemporary silhouettes featuring statement jackets and unconventional blouses, Dixit has consistently explored different interpretations of Indian wear. Her wardrobe for the show offers plenty of inspiration for anyone looking to give traditional dressing a fresh spin. Here are seven looks that stand out.

Madhuri Dixit turns heads in these 7 stylish ethnic looks: Kon Honar Crorepati host proves she is television’s fashionable diva

1. A classic Paithani moment in pink and purple

Madhuri Dixit embraces traditional Maharashtrian style in a Paithani saree featuring a vibrant combination of pink, purple and gold. She completes the look with traditional gold jewellery, including a classic nath, while one-sided waves and fresh pink roses tucked into her hair add to the timeless appeal of the ensemble.

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2. Understated elegance in a black saree

For a more understated appearance, Dixit opts for a black saree featuring delicate white borders. The minimal detailing gives the drape a distinctive finish without taking away from its simplicity. She pairs it with a sleek bun and contrasting gemstone earrings, allowing the accessories to add just the right amount of colour.

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3. A fresh take on yellow sarees

The actress brings a bright touch to ethnic dressing in a yellow saree with heavily embellished borders. The highlight of the ensemble is a cape-like layer that lends the traditional silhouette a contemporary edge. Keeping the focus on the outfit, Dixit opts for selective jewellery to complete the look.

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4. Red carpet drama with a matching coat

Dixit makes a statement in a fully embellished red drape, styled with a matching coat that gives the ensemble a more structured and contemporary feel. The combination brings together the elegance of traditional wear and the sharpness of tailored dressing. She finishes the look with striking diamond jewellery, carrying the outfit with confidence.

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5. A purple blouse adds a bold contrast

Madhuri gives the classic saree a playful update by pairing an off-white drape with a bright purple, short kurta-style blouse. The contrasting colours make the combination stand out, while drop earrings and chunky rings add to its ethnic appeal. It is a reminder that a distinctive blouse can completely change the mood of a saree.

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6. Vintage-inspired details with a statement bow

For another appearance, the actress chooses a finely printed saree and pairs it with a vintage-inspired blouse. Featuring blouson sleeves and an expansive bow around the neckline, the blouse adds an interesting element to the overall look. Dixit keeps the styling in sync with the ensemble through a voluminous bun and gemstone jewellery.

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7. A deep blue skirt set with intricate embroidery

Moving beyond sarees, Dixit makes an impression in a deep blue skirt dress featuring a fully embroidered, full-length blouse. The detailed craftsmanship lends the outfit an elegant finish, while her smooth bun and carefully chosen jewellery ensure that the ensemble remains the focus.

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Whether she is embracing traditional Paithani craftsmanship or experimenting with contemporary drapes and tailored details, Madhuri Dixit continues to make ethnic fashion an integral part of her Kon Honar Crorepati appearances. Which of these seven looks would you like to add to your wardrobe next?

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit teases Ravi Kishan About His Fan-Given nicknames ‘National Crush’, ‘Bihar’s Brad Pitt’ and ‘Maikalal Jackson’, actor says: “I’m just Ravi Kishan”

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