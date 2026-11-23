On day 3 of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Brahmastra (2022) director Ayan Mukerji and Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph had a session on 'The Epic Genres – Mythologies, Superheroes & New Worlds'. Ayan confirmed that he's working on Brahmastra's sequel.

IFFI 2026: Ayan Mukerji CONFIRMS Brahmastra 2; hopes it will be “more Indian”; reveals Brahmastra’s OTT version has longer scenes than theatrical cut; admits, “Overthinking is not always improving”

He said, "As we step into Brahmastra 2, I hope we can make it even more Indian. What happened with me when I began Brahmastra was that there were certain Western influences in mind. There were stories from the West which I enjoyed like Harry Potter, to give you an example. Also, they (Hollywood) dabbled more in this genre in these last 10-15 years. They were doing more superhero and fantasy films. In Brahmastra, there was a touch of Hinduism and Indian spirituality which was a part of the writing. As I started writing, I realized that it's an interesting original stuff that started to call me more and more. That's why, the film was originally called Dragon and it got rechristened to Brahmastra."

He also revealed that one can enjoy a longer version of Brahmastra on digital. He said, "The film I put out on streaming is a slightly different edit than the one we released in cinema. Because I was watching the film again and again and again, we edited certain scenes in a very sharp way when we put it out in cinemas. Honestly, I had seen those scenes so many times myself that by the time I was watching it for the 500th time, I knew every beat of the scene. So, I was finding the scenes a little bit slow. I thought, 'Let me cut the pauses of the actors. Let me make it go faster and faster'."

He revealed, "To those scenes, I got a very different reaction from the audience when they saw the film as compared to when I had shown the film to a lot of people in the office. That's because the film that they were seeing was a different film than the final version that I had put out. So, that was a note to myself that sometimes, you feel that you are improving something. But overthinking is not always improving."

Also Read: IFFI 2026: Ayan Mukerji says that Brahmastra’s original title was Dragon; talks about Jr NTR’s Dragon: “Karan Johar and I gave them the title”

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